Juvenile arrested for multiple auto thefts in Grass Valley

A juvenile was arrested for possession of marijuana and narcotics after reportedly finding five keys related to auto thefts.

The Grass Valley Police Department found keys belonging to a stolen Honda Civic inside a backpack. After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the juvenile's home and also found several more keys related to other stolen cars; the total has reached five.

The cars have been returned to their owners, police say.

All five of the stolen cars were left unlocked and had keys inside, so police say the evidence suggests the suspect was looking for "easy targets".

Remember, make sure your car is secured and make sure your keys are on you to help avoid this situation.

