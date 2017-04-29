Juvenile arrested in El Dorado County Homicide

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

El Dorado County Sheriffs arrested a juvenile late Friday night after officials said he fatally shot a relative and fled the scene in the victim's truck.

Sheriffs responded to the 100 block of Argonaut Drive in Diamond Springs after receiving a "suspicious circumstance" call. After authorities arrived, they located a 41-year-old man inside the home with a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, sheriffs discovered both the victim's truck and a juvenile relative were missing from the house. A short time later, detectives located the juvenile driving the truck.

The unidentified juvenile was booked into the El Dorado County Juvenile Hall on murder charges.

