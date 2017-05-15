Katy Perry coming to Sacramento...in 2018

CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Katy Perry performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Photo: Rich Fury, 2017 Getty Images)

Katty Perry fans, block off Jan. 31, 2018 on your calendars.

The popstar announced Witness: The Tour in support of her latest album, Wtiness, which drops on Friday, June 9.

Perry will headline the Golden 1 Center during the second leg of her tour. Tickets go on-sale at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.

Every ticket purchase for the tour includes a copy of Witness. Perry has also partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of America to donate $1 from every ticket sale to the organization.

