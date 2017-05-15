Katy Perry coming to Sacramento...in 2018

Katty Perry fans, block off Jan. 31, 2018 on your calendars.
The popstar announced Witness: The Tour in support of her latest album, Wtiness, which drops on Friday, June 9.
Perry will headline the Golden 1 Center during the second leg of her tour. Tickets go on-sale at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
Every ticket purchase for the tour includes a copy of Witness. Perry has also partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of America to donate $1 from every ticket sale to the organization.
👁WITNESS 👁THE ALBUM❗THE TOUR❗IT'S ALL HAPPENING❗https://t.co/fz83TjrJUr #WITNESSKP pic.twitter.com/Ulx8VYmjTt— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 15, 2017
