Kendrick Lamar's 'The Damn. Tour' stopping in Sacramento

Damn.
What a get by the Golden 1 Center.
On Monday, Sacramento's Golden 1 Center announced on Facebook Kendrick Lamar makes a headlining stop this summer. He brings 'The Damn. Tour,' to town on Sunday, Aug. 13, along with rappers Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13.
THE DAMN. TOUR pic.twitter.com/RK89UlBayi— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) April 24, 2017
The stop wasn't previously on the announced list of 17 cities for "The Damn. Tour." Oakland was originally the nearest stop for Lamar fans if they wanted to see him in concert.
Here's what you could expect on Aug. 13.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs