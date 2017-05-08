Kendrick Lamar's 'The Damn. Tour' stopping in Sacramento

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

Damn.

What a get by the Golden 1 Center.

On Monday, Sacramento's Golden 1 Center announced on Facebook Kendrick Lamar makes a headlining stop this summer. He brings 'The Damn. Tour,' to town on Sunday, Aug. 13, along with rappers Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

The stop wasn't previously on the announced list of 17 cities for "The Damn. Tour." Oakland was originally the nearest stop for Lamar fans if they wanted to see him in concert.

Here's what you could expect on Aug. 13.

