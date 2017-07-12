KFC is now selling online merchandise

KFC online merchandise (Photo: KFC)

Kentucky Fried Chicken is officially in the fashion business.

The fried chicken chain launched a new online merchandise shop Wednesday, KFC Ltd., which features apparel and limited edition goods starting at $8. Fans can pick up a drumstick chicken T-Shirt, a Colonel Sanders pillowcase, framed artwork and even a $20,000, 400-year-old Zinger meteorite. The collection items are produced in limited edition quantities so when they sell out, the products are gone.

KFC online merchandise (Photo: KFC)

Yes, this is a real meteorite shaped like a Zinger chicken sandwich. (Photo: KFC, This image must be used within the context of the news release it accompanied. Request permission from issuer for other uses.)

For fans who have an affection for KFC but want to keep it office classy, the online shop offers fried chicken socks and Kentucky Fried enamel pins. KFC also wants to help you get ready for a formal event with a "delicious" pocket square.

"KFC and Colonel Sanders have been American pop culture icons for more than 70 years," said Steve Kelly, KFC U.S. director of media and digital in a press statement. "Our fans were craving a way to embrace the fried chicken lifestyle, and KFC Ltd. gives them the opportunity to let their colonel flag fly."The chicken swag starts at $8 and

KFC plans to partner with apparel and lifestyle brands to create one-of-a-kid collaborations available only from KFC Ltd. in the future.

