Kings draft party moved indoors to avoid heat

If you wanted to go to the Sacramento Kings Draft Block Party but were worried about the heat, you don't have to worry any longer.

With temperatures in the triple digits all week, the Sacramento Kings decided to move their block party indoors...to six locations actually. The party was originally slated to happen on the 1800 block of L Street. Now, fans who want to watch the NBA Draft can choose from six locations along the L Street for live draft coverage.

Locations include:

Buckhorn Grill – 1801 L St, Sacramento, CA 95811

Broderick Midtown – 1820 L St, Sacramento, CA 95811

Cafeteria 15L – 1116 15th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

de Vere’s Irish Pub – 1521 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Firestone Public house – 1132 16th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Mix Downtown – 1525 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Fans are encouraged to stop by Cafeteria 15L to enter to win a pair of Kings tickets to the 2017-18 Opening Night.

The East End Garage will be made available at 4 p.m. for a flat rate of $2. Street parking is also available. The party is still scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

The party is still free and open to all ages. Each location will have draft coverage with select locations hosting KHTK for draft analysis. If attendees want to move from location to location, complimentary water stations will be posted along the block to help keep everyone cool and hydrated.

