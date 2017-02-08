Kings honor Sacramento Vice Mayor with Dream-All Star Award

Each home game this Black History Month, the Kings will be honoring an African American leader and his or her work. (Photo: Courtesy NBA)

Each home game this month, the Sacramento Kings will be honoring an African American leader for his or her work.

On Wednesday night the Kings honored Sacramento Vice Mayor Rick Jennings, who is also the CEO of The Center for Fathers and Families. Jennings played for the Oakland Raiders, but he says he knows life isn't all fun and games.

He has made it his mission to give back to the community.

"Forty years ago I played in the Super Bowl, and then we saw an incredible super bowl that just took place this past Sunday," said Vice Mayor Jennings. "But what's more important than playing football whether it's 40 years ago or today is what are you doing now to make a difference in the city and the country that you live in? That's my commitment to life...to make a difference in every opportunity that I have."

Family and friends of Jennings were on hand for the tribute as he was given the Dream-All Star award.

The Comedy for a Great Cause event will be held Monday on Feb. 13th at the B Street Theatre. The event begins with appetizers at 6 p.m. and then the show starts at 7 p.m.. The comedy is performed by the B Street Theatre actors who construct and write their scripts just for the occasion.

The theme this year will be "TV Flashback" and will feature Dating Game, Match Game, Newlywed, and Family Feud skits.

All proceeds benefit the programs and services of Center for Fathers and Families (CFF).



Copyright 2017 KXTV