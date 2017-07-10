Krispy Kreme offering a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents

(Photo: File, WFMY News 2)

Krispy Kreme wants to hook you up with a dozen doughnuts for less than a dollar.

The doughnut chain is celebrating the 80th birthday of its iconic Original Glazed Doughnut, by offering a dozen of the sweet treat for 80 cents this Friday, July 14th at participating stores.

However, there is a catch.

Customers must purchase a dozen doughnuts of their choice at regular price before getting the Original Glazed Doughnut deal.

Krispy Kreme first opened their doors for the first time on July 13th, 1937.

“The joy created by our Original Glazed doughnut and its secret recipe spans generations, and that is certainly something to celebrate,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in a press statement. “It’s remarkable that for 80 years, Krispy Kreme’s commitment to delivering world-class doughnuts the Krispy Kreme way – hot, fresh and now – has not changed.”

The popular doughnut joint is inviting guests to post photos with their doughnut on July 14th with #OriginalGlazed.

