Krispy Kreme using chocolate glaze on famous donuts for upcoming Solar Eclipse

Kripsy Kreme is officially getting in on the Solar Eclipse craze.

For the first time in its long history, Krispy Kreme's original glazed donuts will be getting a chocolate glaze on Monday, Aug. 21 in honor of the event.

If you can't wait until Aug. 21 to try them out, guests can also get an early taste during "Hot Light" hours on Aug. 19 and 20.

The special edition donuts are only available at participating locations so be sure to check with your nearest store beforehand.

