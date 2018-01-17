'Lady Bird' nominated for AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards

Sacramento's pride and joy film is nominated in yet another award show this season and it's not one you'd expect.

'Lady Bird' is nominated for AARP The Magazine 17th annual Movies for Grownups Awards for Best Movie. The awards honors by and for people age 50 and older. Nominees from 13 different categories will be highlighted at a ceremony in Beverly Hills on Feb. 5 and the show will be televised for the first time ever on PBS on Feb. 23. The event will be hosted by Alan Cumming and proceeds will go to the AARP.

'Lady Bird' is up against other 2017 standouts -- 'Get Out', 'The Shape of Water', 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.

The Sacramento-based film is also up for Best Intergenerational Movie and Laurie Metcalf is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Greta Gerwig's movie.

Actress Helen Mirren will receive the Movies for Grownups career achievement award at the ceremony and will be recognized for her 52-year career.

According to AARP, 85 percent of the world's top-grossing stars are over 50.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Movie for Grownups-

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director-

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Reginald Hudlin, Marshall

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Kenneth Branagh, Murder on the Orient Express

Best Actress-

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Melissa Leo, Novitiate

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Best Supporting Actor-

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Laurence Fishburne, Last Flag Flying

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Screenwriter-

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Anthony McCarten, Darkest Hour

Steven Rogers, I, Tonya

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Best Ensemble-

Get Out

Girls Trip

Last Flag Flying

Mudbound

Murder on the Orient Express

Best Grownup Love Story-

Breathe

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

The Greatest Showman

The Leisure Seeker

Our Souls at Night

Best Time Capsule-

Battle of the Sexes

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Post

Best Intergenerational Movie-

The Big Sick

The Florida Project

Lady Bird

Marjorie Prime

Wonder

Best Documentary-

Dolores

Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story

I Am Not Your Negro

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Best Foreign Film-

Chavela (Mexico)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Like Crazy (Italy)

A Taxi Driver (South Korea)

The Women’s Balcony (Israel)

