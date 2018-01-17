'Lady Bird' nominated for AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards

Sacramento's pride and joy film is nominated in yet another award show this season and it's not one you'd expect.
'Lady Bird' is nominated for AARP The Magazine 17th annual Movies for Grownups Awards for Best Movie. The awards honors by and for people age 50 and older. Nominees from 13 different categories will be highlighted at a ceremony in Beverly Hills on Feb. 5 and the show will be televised for the first time ever on PBS on Feb. 23. The event will be hosted by Alan Cumming and proceeds will go to the AARP.
'Lady Bird' is up against other 2017 standouts -- 'Get Out', 'The Shape of Water', 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.
The Sacramento-based film is also up for Best Intergenerational Movie and Laurie Metcalf is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Greta Gerwig's movie.
Actress Helen Mirren will receive the Movies for Grownups career achievement award at the ceremony and will be recognized for her 52-year career.
According to AARP, 85 percent of the world's top-grossing stars are over 50.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Movie for Grownups-
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director-
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Reginald Hudlin, Marshall
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Kenneth Branagh, Murder on the Orient Express
Best Actress-
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Melissa Leo, Novitiate
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Best Supporting Actor-
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Laurence Fishburne, Last Flag Flying
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best Screenwriter-
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Anthony McCarten, Darkest Hour
Steven Rogers, I, Tonya
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Best Ensemble-
Get Out
Girls Trip
Last Flag Flying
Mudbound
Murder on the Orient Express
Best Grownup Love Story-
Breathe
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
The Greatest Showman
The Leisure Seeker
Our Souls at Night
Best Time Capsule-
Battle of the Sexes
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Post
Best Intergenerational Movie-
The Big Sick
The Florida Project
Lady Bird
Marjorie Prime
Wonder
Best Documentary-
Dolores
Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story
I Am Not Your Negro
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
Best Foreign Film-
Chavela (Mexico)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Like Crazy (Italy)
A Taxi Driver (South Korea)
The Women’s Balcony (Israel)
