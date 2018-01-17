KXTV
'Lady Bird' nominated for AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards

Staff , KXTV 2:12 PM. PST January 17, 2018

Sacramento's pride and joy film is nominated in yet another award show this season and it's not one you'd expect.

'Lady Bird' is nominated for AARP The Magazine 17th annual Movies for Grownups Awards for Best Movie. The awards honors by and for people age 50 and older. Nominees from 13 different categories will be highlighted at a ceremony in Beverly Hills on Feb. 5 and the show will be televised for the first time ever on PBS on Feb. 23. The event will be hosted by Alan Cumming and proceeds will go to the AARP.

'Lady Bird' is up against other 2017 standouts -- 'Get Out', 'The Shape of Water', 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'. 

The Sacramento-based film is also up for Best Intergenerational Movie and Laurie Metcalf is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Greta Gerwig's movie.

Actress Helen Mirren will receive the Movies for Grownups career achievement award at the ceremony and will be recognized for her 52-year career.

According to AARP, 85 percent of the world's top-grossing stars are over 50.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Movie for Grownups-

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water 

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director-

Guillermo del ToroThe Shape of Water

Reginald HudlinMarshall

Ridley ScottAll the Money in the World

Steven SpielbergThe Post

Kenneth BranaghMurder on the Orient Express

Best Actress-

Holly HunterThe Big Sick

Allison JanneyI, Tonya

Melissa LeoNovitiate

Lesley ManvillePhantom Thread

Laurie MetcalfLady Bird

Best Supporting Actor-

Willem DafoeThe Florida Project

Laurence FishburneLast Flag Flying

Woody HarrelsonThree Billboards 

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water 

Christopher PlummerAll the Money in the World 

Best Screenwriter-

Guillermo del ToroThe Shape of Water

James IvoryCall Me by Your Name

Anthony McCartenDarkest Hour

Steven RogersI, Tonya

Aaron SorkinMolly's Game

Best Ensemble-

Get Out 

Girls Trip 

Last Flag Flying

Mudbound 

Murder on the Orient Express 

Best Grownup Love Story-

Breathe 

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool 

The Greatest Showman 

The Leisure Seeker 

Our Souls at Night 

Best Time Capsule-

Battle of the Sexes 

Darkest Hour 

Dunkirk 

I, Tonya 

The Post

Best Intergenerational Movie-

The Big Sick 

The Florida Project 

Lady Bird 

Marjorie Prime 

Wonder 

Best Documentary-

Dolores 

Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story 

I Am Not Your Negro 

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold 

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo 

Best Foreign Film-

Chavela (Mexico)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Like Crazy (Italy)

A Taxi Driver (South Korea)

The Women’s Balcony (Israel)

