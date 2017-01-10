Lake County gets $4 million in fire relief funding from feds

Forest burns near Mountain Ranch Road at the Butte Fire on September 13, 2015 near San Andreas, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: David McNew, 2015 David McNew)

The Butte and Valley fires of 2015 ravaged Lake County, but more relief is on the way.

The U.S. Labor Department awarded the state's Employment Development Department with $4 million in funding earlier this month to further address clean-up efforts in Lake County.

"This funding will enable the fire damaged areas to be addressed and rehabilitated," EDD spokesman Alberto Larios said.

The money, earmarked for Lake County, will be used — among other things — to repair more than 20 miles of Middletown Racheria trails, cut and stack 3,100 acres of burned timber in the Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Forest and to reinforce back roads throughout the county.

The funding is part an initial $11 million grant approved in October 2015 — $8 million has been awarded so far.

U.S. Labor Department spokesman Joseph Versen said the funds will be used exclusively in the state's 3rd and 5th Congressional Districts.

