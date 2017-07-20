Lake Tahoe's Shakespeare Ranch on market for $69 million

The Shakespeare Ranch includes 200 feet of lakefront. (Photo: Claudia Thompson/ Oliver Luxury Real Estate)

Prepare to dream, The Shakespeare Ranch on the shores of Lake Tahoe is on the market. Now all you need is $69 million dollars.

The Ranch in Glenbrook, Nev. sits on 129 acres with 200 feet of lakefront and 5 private buoys.

You would have plenty of room for visitors with seven guest homes and a 5,111 square-foot entertainment barn.

There’s also an indoor pool and steam spa, an outdoor hot tub, gym, wine-tasting cellar, horse stables and rodeo grounds.

The Ranch has a long history in Lake Tahoe. Oliver Luxury Real Estate, which has listed the property, says this is only the third time The Shakespeare Ranch has been on the market in more than 150 years.

The entertainment barn on the property was built in 1873. It was moved and restored by the current owners.

The Ranch is also host to the annual Glenbrook Rodeo. The listing states the Rodeo dates to the 1940’s and was revived in 2000.

The Ranch gets its name from Shakespeare Rock, which according to legend includes an image of the Old Bard in the face of the mountain.

The $69 million listing is the latest in a summer of high profile real estate listings in Lake Tahoe. A mansion in Crystal Bay, Nev. is on the market for a record $75 million, and a waterfront estate owned by casino mogul Steve Wynn recently sold for $31.1 million, a record sale for Incline Village.

