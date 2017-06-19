LAPD suspends cadet programs following cruiser thefts

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has suspended cadet training at two divisions where cadets suspected of stealing department cruisers were based.

The LAPD said Sunday the suspensions are part of a thorough review of the department's cadet program and policies for managing inventory.

Three teenagers in the program for those who may want to become officers stole three patrol vehicles June 14. The trio led officers on wild pursuits that ended with crashes.

Beck said two boys and a girl ages 15, 16 and 17 used a vacationing sergeant's name to drive the cars out of a stationhouse parking lot. Police are investigating whether the teens impersonated officers and pulled over drivers.

Two of the accused cadets were assigned to the 77th Street Division and the third to the Pacific Division.

#LAPD Response to Arrested Cadets & Stolen Patrol Vehicles. pic.twitter.com/avl7YYCTu7 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 18, 2017

