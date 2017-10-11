Las Vegas mass shooting victim volunteering to help wildfire victims

A Rohnert Park woman, after witnessing the wildfire fire danger close to home, has decided to help efforts even though she still has a bullet lodged in her back from the Las Vegas mass shooting.

She was with her friends at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the mass shooting happened.

"We didn't think too much of it when it started happening again and then we heard what was gunshots," Savanna Chasco said. "We just thought it was the speakers finally going out popping and then people started running after that."

She ran out with her friends. One of them didn't make it out.

"I fell to my knees and I just went on to my back and I told them I just can't go," Chasco said. "They told me ‘you just can't lay here like a lying duck.’"

Chasco is now recovering at home in Rohnert Park, but she's not staying still.

"We went to the Redwood Empire Food Bank and we tried to stop by the animal shelter, but they had enough helpers and we tried to stop by the Petaluma fairgrounds," Chasco said.

She's volunteering even though she still has a bullet in her back.

"I just couldn't sit home and not do anything," Chasco said. "I'm mobile. Even though I can't be as completely functioning as I would like to be, I could still do something."

She has her limits on what she can do, but she pushes through and tries to pitch in where she's needed. She feels lucky and knows she's not able to be here today without other people helping her.

Chasco still has several more months of recovery before she's able to go back to school.

© 2017 KXTV-TV