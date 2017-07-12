Latino plaintiffs sue California alleging poor health care

The state Capitol dome in Sacramento, Calif. (Photo: KXTV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A court challenge says California is harming medical care for more than 13 million lower-income residents — the majority of them Latinos — by failing to pay doctors enough to provide proper care.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says California has created a separate and unequal system for recipients of Medi-Cal, the state's health care program for the poor. The lawsuit was filed by five individuals and Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West.

The lawsuit alleges California is violating the civil rights of more than 7 million Latinos by providing low reimbursements to health care providers. The suit says the low payments often mean Medi-Cal recipients are denied adequate medical care.

A spokesman from the California Department of Health Care Services says it hasn't yet received the lawsuit.

