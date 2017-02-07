Leader says tribe 'undaunted' by pipeline notice

The Army has notified Congress that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the four-state project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.



The Justice Department filed court documents Tuesday including letters to members of Congress from Deputy Assistant Army Secretary Paul Cramer. The Army intends to allow the crossing under Lake Oahe as early as Wednesday.



The crossing is the final big chunk of work on the pipeline.

The chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux says the tribe is "undaunted" by the Army's decision to allow completion of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.



Dave Archambault said Tuesday that the tribe will challenge in court the Army's decision to halt further study on the pipeline's crossing of the Missouri River in North Dakota. Archambault says even if the pipeline is finished, the tribe will push to get it shut down.



The tribe fears a pipeline leak would contaminate drinking water for the reservation and millions downstream. The Dallas-based pipeline developer says it's safe.



Archambault says a "Native Nation's March" is planned in Washington, D.C., on March 10, and he asked the tribe's allies to take part in calling for Congress to demand "a fair and accurate process."



