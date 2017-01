(Photo: San Joaquin County of Emergency Services)

A levee broke in the White Slough State Wildlife Area near Lodi on Saturday.

San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services tweeted the break happened Saturday evening. While there is no threat of other areas, the department said people should be careful while walking near the break.





Levee break in White Slough State Wildlife Area, near Lodi treatment plant off I-5. No threat to other areas, careful if walking in area. pic.twitter.com/GH92dyrnCw — San Joaquin Co. OES (@XSJ_OA) January 15, 2017

