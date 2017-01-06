Levee obstructions could be hazards for flood protection crews

With the impending storm in California's Central Valley flood protection crews will be on high alert over the next week.

Crews with the American River Flood Protection District are inspecting levees Thursday for seepage, erosion, and other possible damages near the Jiboom Street Bridge in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Metropolitan area has hundreds of homes and businesses alongside the river with levees being the only barrier when waters rise.



Flood protection crews typically drive atop the levees looking from left to right for damages.



According to Dave Wheeldon with the California Department of Water Resources shrubs, trees, fences, and other debris can be a hazard for crews during emergency response.

“The primary function of these levees is flood control. And so we do everything we can to make sure that they maintain that ability to do the flood control and part of that is being able to see all the way down to where our easements are.”



Wheeldon said it’s important that home and business owners work with crews to make sure there isn’t any thing blocking their view.



Crews will be on standby in the event of any type of emergency happens with the levees this weekend.

Copyright 2016 KXTV