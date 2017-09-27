LGBT groups protest potential California textbooks

Old Hardback Books. Credit: Thinglass, Thinkstock (Photo: Thinglass)

LGBT rights groups are objecting to several of the textbooks that could be recommended for use in California schools.

The state Department of Education is preparing to update textbook recommendations for the first time since California became the first state to require teaching about the contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.

The groups plan to speak Wednesday as a state commission weighs which of 12 textbooks to recommend for pupils in kindergarten through eighth grade. The groups say some of the choices don't include enough information on historical LGBT figures.



School districts are not bound by the textbook recommendations.



California's decision to require teaching about the contributions of gays and lesbians sparked contentious debate in 2011, including an unsuccessful attempt to refer the mandate to voters.

