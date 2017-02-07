Life lessons from the Spoon Man

Just off Highway 49 in Placerville there's a carpenter teaching life skills. He's known as the "Spoon Man" and his wooden utensils have helped shape the minds of his students.

"I was there for the kids... as a mentor." said the Spoon Man Roger Fillippelli.

Few people can link life’s hard lessons with wooden spoons like Fillipelli can. The retired school teacher and counselor spent better part of his working years molding the young minds of Placer County.

Fillippelli earned the nick name "Spoon Man" from students. The Spoon is a universal tool that Fillipelli used to break down barriers between kids.

"I would partner them up. said Fillipelli. "That guy would knock out part of the spoon and that gal would sand the handle. They learned to work together."

The self-taught carpenter likes to make his spoons out of exotic wood. A metaphor for diversity.

"Kids start out with a piece of wood and they have to find the spoon, spatula or chopsticks in it." said Fillippelli.

The Spoon Man still does a little mentoring in his retirement but his main focus is sharing his message at local craft and art fairs.

"What I want to do is give people that gift of being able to appreciate an everyday thing. Something usable." said Fillipelli.



