Lighter winds in the valley bring less smoke, moderate air quality

Winds are calmer in the valley Tuesday, bringing in less smoke from the more than 10 fires across Northern California.

The lighter winds coming in from the coast will bring higher humidity and seasonable temperatures. That could change, however, as dry, northern winds return Wednesday, bringing a renewed risk of rapid fire spreading.

While there's no more red flag warning in the valley, there's still dry conditions in the North Bay where two of the largest fires are still burning.

Air quality in the valley is still moderate, according to the Sac-Metro Air Quality Management District. Toward the North Bay area, air conditions are worse, specifically around Napa and Santa Rosa.

