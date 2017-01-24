Lincoln community working together to oppose convicted child molester's relocation to town

The Lincoln City Council is drafting a letter Tuesday night to show it’s unanimous opposition to the relocation of convicted child molester Dariel Shazier.

Shazier is being relocated to Lincoln by the Department of State Hospitals along with a judge in Santa Clara County.

A Facebook page called Keeping Lincoln Safe was organized in opposition to his placement in Lincoln and has quickly garnered over 2,600 members.

Residents, elected officials, and law enforcement all oppose Shazier’s relocation because his criminal history shows all the markings of a serial child offender.

A karate teacher, Shazier’s students first accused him of molestation in both 1987 and 1988. While both charges were dismissed, in a different case later that year, Shazier was arrested and convicted of child sodomy, serving just two years.

In April 1991, while released on parole, Shazier was immediately returned to prison for inappropriately touching boys in his “free” karate classes. Released on parole just six months later, Shazier was sent back to prison within weeks for doing the exact same thing.

On his third parole release in 1993, Shazier was questioned by authorities for again claims of inappropriate touching in a karate class. This time he was not sent back to prison.

A year later in October 1994, Shazier was found guilty on two counts of child sodomy. The victims were 14 and 17-year-old boys.

“We’re Lincoln, we’re a small town and we’ve taught our kids to trust cause we trust, and so now, we need to teach our kids no more trusting, and we have until Feb. 7 to do so,” says Sue Martin of Keeping Lincoln Safe.

On Feb. 7 in Santa Clara County, a judge will determine Shazier’s housing situation. Tuesday night's draft letter from the Lincoln City Council meeting, along with letters from the Placer County Sheriff and District Attorney’s offices, gives hope that a community can rally together, but still fall short in the eyes of a judge.

