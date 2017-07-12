Lincoln police discover transients living inside Highway 65 bypass

(Photo credit: Lincoln Police Department)

The Lincoln Police Department says it discovered someone living inside the Highway 65 bypass recently.

Last week, officers were cleaning up after local transients in the Auburn Ravine when they discovered that someone was living in the bypass. Officials say someone had removed a grate that allowed access inside the bridge itself.

There were separate rooms inside the bypass. One had a mattress and bedding while another was used for cooking and other activities. A third room was used for garbage, the police department said.

Someone also built a bridge to improve access to the area.

On Wednesday, Caltrans brought several employees and staff from an environmental cleaning company to remove the trash. Officials say Caltrans will also check back frequently to ensure it remains unoccupied.

(Photo credit: Lincoln Police Department)

