83-year-old woman carjacked in CVS parking lot, police search for vehicle

Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who carjacked a woman in a CVS parking lot Thursday.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at the CVS on Lincoln Blvd.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim, an 83-year-old woman was getting into her car, when a man wearing a black hoodie threw her to the ground and took the keys.

The suspect took off in the 2016 Ford Escape. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The stolen vehicle is a black 2016 Ford Escape with paper dealership plates that say "Future Ford."

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s, and possibly has facial hair.

If you know who this man is, or have seen the vehicle, call Lincoln Police at (916) 645-4040.

