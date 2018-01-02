Lincoln Police asking public's help identifying bank robbery suspect

(Photo: Lincoln Police Department)

The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in helping identify a man who robbed a a bank.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the U.S. Bank in the Safeway on Lincoln Boulevard.

The suspect demanded money from a bank teller, in a note, and claimed he had a gun. Though no weapon was seen, the suspect eventually fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s, brown hair, with a mustache and goatee. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and an Oakland Raiders baseball hat.

Another man who may be involved is described as a white man in his 20s standing at 5-foot-6, medium build while also wearing baggy gray sweatpants, maroon sweatshirt and a backwards baseball hat.

Police say if you recognize the suspects then contact (916) 645-4040.

