List of shelters for wildfire evacuees in Northern California

Staff , KXTV 3:39 PM. PDT October 09, 2017

A string of Northern California wildfires prompted mandatory evacuations across four counties late Sunday as flames destroyed at least 1,500 homes and threatened thousands of others.

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties because of the effects of the fire.

At least 20,000 people have been evacuated.

The fires currently burning are:
  • Lobo Fire: Nevada County, 700 acres
  • Cherokee Fire: Butte County, 7,500 acres
  • Cascade Fire: Yuba County, 5,000 acres
  • Tubbs Fire: Napa County, 25,000 acres
  • Atlas Fire: Napa County, 25,000 acres
  • McCourtney Fire: Nevada County, 150 acres
  • Nuns Fire: Sonoma County, 5,000 acres
  • Partrick Fire: Napa County, 3,000 acres
  • Point Fire: Calaveras County. 150 acres 
  • Redwood Complex Fire: Mendocino County, 10,000 acres
  • La Porte Fire: Butte County, 3,500 acres

Here is a list of evacuation centers in Sonoma County:

  • Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennet Valley Road, Santa Rosa
  • Finley Community Center at 2060 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)
  • Santa Rosa Veterans Building at 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)
  • Petaluma Community Center at 320 North McDowell Blvd, Petaluma (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)
  • Sebastopol Community Center at 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol
  • Cloverdale Citrus Fair at 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale
  • Sonoma Valley High School at 20000 Broadway, Sonoma
  • Analy High School Gym at 6950 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol
  • Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa
  • Healdsburg Community Center at 1157 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg
  • Church of Christ at 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma
  • New Life Church at 1310 Clegg Street, Petaluma
  • Cook Middle School at 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa
  • Guerneville Veterans Hall at 16255 First Street, Guerneville
  • Monte Rio School at 20700 Foothill Drive, Monte Rio
  • Windsor High School at 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor
  • Casa Grande High School at 3333 Casa Grande Road, Petaluma
  • Cloverdale Citrus Fair at 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale – sheltering people and animals
  • Petaluma Church of Christ 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma
  • Petaluma New Life Church 1310 Clegg Street, Petaluma
  • Victory Outreach Church 4042 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)

List of evacuation centers in Butte County:

  • Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Avenue in Oroville

List of evacuations centers in Napa County:

  • Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 (Soscol Ave) south of Imola Ave
  • Crosswalk Community Church at 2950 1st St in Napa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)
  • Solano Community College Library parking lot at 4000 Suisun Valley Rd in Fairfield
  • Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga at 1435 N Oak Street
List of evacuation centers in Nevada County:
  • First Baptist Church at 1866 Ridge Road in Grass Valley
  • Twin Cities at 11726 Rough and Ready Hwy in Grass Valley
  • Peace Lutheran Church at 828 W. Main St in Grass Valley 
List of evacuation centers in Yuba County:
  • Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds at 442 Franklin Ave in Yuba City

List of evacuation centers in Calaveras County:

  • Sierra Baptist Church at 26355 Buckhorn Ridge Rd in Pioneer
  • West Point Community Covenant Church at 22264 Highway 26 in West Point 

List of evacuation centers in Mendocino County:

  • Ukiah High School at 1000 Low Gap Rd in Ukiah
  • Willits City Hall at 111 E Commercial St in Willits

Marin County is also opening evacuation centers:

  • Marin Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium at 10 Avenue of the Flag in San Rafael
  • Lighthouse Christian Church at 1915 Novato Blvd in Novato
  • Novato Methodist Church at 1473 S Novato Blvd in Novato
  • Marin Humane Center/Animal Shelter at 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd in Novato

