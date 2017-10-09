List of shelters for wildfire evacuees in Northern California

A string of Northern California wildfires prompted mandatory evacuations across four counties late Sunday as flames destroyed at least 1,500 homes and threatened thousands of others.
Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties because of the effects of the fire.
At least 20,000 people have been evacuated.
The fires currently burning are:
- Lobo Fire: Nevada County, 700 acres
- Cherokee Fire: Butte County, 7,500 acres
- Cascade Fire: Yuba County, 5,000 acres
- Tubbs Fire: Napa County, 25,000 acres
- Atlas Fire: Napa County, 25,000 acres
- McCourtney Fire: Nevada County, 150 acres
- Nuns Fire: Sonoma County, 5,000 acres
- Partrick Fire: Napa County, 3,000 acres
- Point Fire: Calaveras County. 150 acres
- Redwood Complex Fire: Mendocino County, 10,000 acres
- La Porte Fire: Butte County, 3,500 acres
Here is a list of evacuation centers in Sonoma County:
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennet Valley Road, Santa Rosa
- Finley Community Center at 2060 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)
- Santa Rosa Veterans Building at 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)
- Petaluma Community Center at 320 North McDowell Blvd, Petaluma (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)
- Sebastopol Community Center at 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol
- Cloverdale Citrus Fair at 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale
- Sonoma Valley High School at 20000 Broadway, Sonoma
- Analy High School Gym at 6950 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol
- Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa
- Healdsburg Community Center at 1157 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg
- Church of Christ at 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma
- New Life Church at 1310 Clegg Street, Petaluma
- Cook Middle School at 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa
- Guerneville Veterans Hall at 16255 First Street, Guerneville
- Monte Rio School at 20700 Foothill Drive, Monte Rio
- Windsor High School at 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor
- Casa Grande High School at 3333 Casa Grande Road, Petaluma
- Cloverdale Citrus Fair at 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale – sheltering people and animals
- Petaluma Church of Christ 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma
- Petaluma New Life Church 1310 Clegg Street, Petaluma
- Victory Outreach Church 4042 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)
List of evacuation centers in Butte County:
- Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Avenue in Oroville
List of evacuations centers in Napa County:
- Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 (Soscol Ave) south of Imola Ave
- Crosswalk Community Church at 2950 1st St in Napa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)
- Solano Community College Library parking lot at 4000 Suisun Valley Rd in Fairfield
Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga at 1435 N Oak Street
List of evacuation centers in Nevada County:
- First Baptist Church at 1866 Ridge Road in Grass Valley
Twin Cities at 11726 Rough and Ready Hwy in Grass Valley
Peace Lutheran Church at 828 W. Main St in Grass Valley
List of evacuation centers in Yuba County:
- Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds at 442 Franklin Ave in Yuba City
List of evacuation centers in Calaveras County:
- Sierra Baptist Church at 26355 Buckhorn Ridge Rd in Pioneer
- West Point Community Covenant Church at 22264 Highway 26 in West Point
List of evacuation centers in Mendocino County:
- Ukiah High School at 1000 Low Gap Rd in Ukiah
- Willits City Hall at 111 E Commercial St in Willits
Marin County is also opening evacuation centers:
- Marin Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium at 10 Avenue of the Flag in San Rafael
- Lighthouse Christian Church at 1915 Novato Blvd in Novato
- Novato Methodist Church at 1473 S Novato Blvd in Novato
- Marin Humane Center/Animal Shelter at 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd in Novato
