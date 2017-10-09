List of shelters for wildfire evacuees in Northern California

A resident rushes to save his home as an out of control wildfire moves through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

A string of Northern California wildfires prompted mandatory evacuations across four counties late Sunday as flames destroyed at least 1,500 homes and threatened thousands of others.

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties because of the effects of the fire.

At least 20,000 people have been evacuated.

The fires currently burning are:

Lobo Fire: Nevada County, 700 acres

Cherokee Fire: Butte County, 7,500 acres

Cascade Fire: Yuba County, 5,000 acres

Tubbs Fire: Napa County, 25,000 acres

Atlas Fire: Napa County, 25,000 acres

McCourtney Fire: Nevada County, 150 acres

Nuns Fire: Sonoma County, 5,000 acres

Partrick Fire: Napa County, 3,000 acres

Point Fire: Calaveras County. 150 acres

Redwood Complex Fire: Mendocino County, 10,000 acres

La Porte Fire: Butte County, 3,500 acres

Here is a list of evacuation centers in Sonoma County:

Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennet Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Finley Community Center at 2060 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)

Santa Rosa Veterans Building at 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)

Petaluma Community Center at 320 North McDowell Blvd, Petaluma (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)

Sebastopol Community Center at 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol

Cloverdale Citrus Fair at 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale

Sonoma Valley High School at 20000 Broadway, Sonoma

Analy High School Gym at 6950 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol

Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa

Healdsburg Community Center at 1157 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg

Church of Christ at 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma

New Life Church at 1310 Clegg Street, Petaluma

Cook Middle School at 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa

Guerneville Veterans Hall at 16255 First Street, Guerneville

Monte Rio School at 20700 Foothill Drive, Monte Rio

Windsor High School at 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor

Casa Grande High School at 3333 Casa Grande Road, Petaluma

Cloverdale Citrus Fair at 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale – sheltering people and animals

Petaluma Church of Christ 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma

Petaluma New Life Church 1310 Clegg Street, Petaluma

Victory Outreach Church 4042 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)

List of evacuation centers in Butte County:

Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Avenue in Oroville

List of evacuations centers in Napa County:

Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 (Soscol Ave) south of Imola Ave

Crosswalk Community Church at 2950 1st St in Napa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)

Solano Community College Library parking lot at 4000 Suisun Valley Rd in Fairfield

Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga at 1435 N Oak Street

List of evacuation centers in Nevada County:

First Baptist Church at 1866 Ridge Road in Grass Valley

Twin Cities at 11726 Rough and Ready Hwy in Grass Valley

Peace Lutheran Church at 828 W. Main St in Grass Valley

List of evacuation centers in Yuba County:

Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds at 442 Franklin Ave in Yuba City

List of evacuation centers in Calaveras County:

Sierra Baptist Church at 26355 Buckhorn Ridge Rd in Pioneer

West Point Community Covenant Church at 22264 Highway 26 in West Point

List of evacuation centers in Mendocino County:

Ukiah High School at 1000 Low Gap Rd in Ukiah

Willits City Hall at 111 E Commercial St in Willits

Marin County is also opening evacuation centers:

Marin Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium at 10 Avenue of the Flag in San Rafael

Lighthouse Christian Church at 1915 Novato Blvd in Novato

Novato Methodist Church at 1473 S Novato Blvd in Novato

Marin Humane Center/Animal Shelter at 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd in Novato

