Here's where to stock up on sandbags this weekend.

Ceres:

- 2200 Hackett Rd.

Elk Grove:

- Point Pleasant United Methodist Church, 3329 Point Pleasant Rd.

- City Corporation Yard, 10250 Iron Rock Way at Elkmont Way.

- Laguna West Site, Klagge Court.

- Cosumes Community Services District Administration Office, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.

- Pleasant Grove School Road at Grant Line Road

- Don Nottoli Park (Elliot Ranch Elementary School), 10050 East Taron Dr.

Hughson:

- 7018 Pine Rd.

Modesto:

- Stanislaus County Public Works, 1716 Morgan Rd (South Gate Entrance)

- 501 N. Jefferson St.

Newman:

- 938 Fresno St.

Sacramento:

- County Branch Center, 3847 Branch Center Rd.

- Jose P. Rizal Community Center, 7320 Florin Mall Dr.

- Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #106, 2200 Park Towne Cir.

- Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #55, 7776 Excelsior Rd.

Oakdale:

- 325 E. G St.

Orangevale:

- Orangevale Community Center, 6826 Hazel Ave.

Patterson:

- 16215 S. Baldwin Rd.

Rancho Cordova:

- Lowe's parking lot, 3251 Zinfandel Dr.

Rio Linda:

- Westside Park, 6555 West 2nd St.

Riverbank:

- 2901 High St.

Turlock:

- 901 S. Walnut Rd.

Waterford:

- 109 S. E St.

Wilton:

- Wilton Fire Station, 10661 Alta Mesa Rd.

