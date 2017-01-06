Here's where to stock up on sandbags this weekend.
Ceres:
- 2200 Hackett Rd.
Elk Grove:
- Point Pleasant United Methodist Church, 3329 Point Pleasant Rd.
- City Corporation Yard, 10250 Iron Rock Way at Elkmont Way.
- Laguna West Site, Klagge Court.
- Cosumes Community Services District Administration Office, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
- Pleasant Grove School Road at Grant Line Road
- Don Nottoli Park (Elliot Ranch Elementary School), 10050 East Taron Dr.
Hughson:
- 7018 Pine Rd.
Modesto:
- Stanislaus County Public Works, 1716 Morgan Rd (South Gate Entrance)
- 501 N. Jefferson St.
Newman:
- 938 Fresno St.
Sacramento:
- County Branch Center, 3847 Branch Center Rd.
- Jose P. Rizal Community Center, 7320 Florin Mall Dr.
- Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #106, 2200 Park Towne Cir.
- Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #55, 7776 Excelsior Rd.
Oakdale:
- 325 E. G St.
Orangevale:
- Orangevale Community Center, 6826 Hazel Ave.
Patterson:
- 16215 S. Baldwin Rd.
Rancho Cordova:
- Lowe's parking lot, 3251 Zinfandel Dr.
Rio Linda:
- Westside Park, 6555 West 2nd St.
Riverbank:
- 2901 High St.
Turlock:
- 901 S. Walnut Rd.
Waterford:
- 109 S. E St.
Wilton:
- Wilton Fire Station, 10661 Alta Mesa Rd.
