LIVE UPDATES: Damaged Oroville Dam Spillway

(Photo: Rubi, Ryan)

At least 188,000 people living downstream of California's Oroville Dam were ordered to evacuate late Sunday as officials said an emergency spillway was dangerously eroding and a failure could cause uncontrolled floodwaters to pour out of the lake.

Water began flowing over the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam in Northern California on Saturday for the first time in its nearly 50-year history after heavy rainfall.

