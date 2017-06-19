Living with the heat in Sacramento

Several hardware stores were selling out of air conditioning units and fans on Monday due to the heat.

Emigh Ace Hardware sold more than 300 fans since this weekend.

"It really kicked in Saturday," said Randy Aspinall, Emigh. "Friday it was pretty traditionally warm, but Saturday it really took off. We brought in a couple hundred on Friday and we're going to less than 25 percent at this point."

Over on R Street in downtown Sacramento, it was no surprise to find nobody sitting outside later in the afternoon.

Later in the evening, more people sat outside after sunset. A few restaurants saw sales down compared to an average Monday.

Iron Horse Tavern saw sales cut in half.

