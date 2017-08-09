Local boy grabs medals at World Dwarf Games

Hai Okenfuss poses with other competitors at the World Dwarf Games. (Photo: Submitted photo)

Hard work and a lot of heart earned a Sacramento boy a silver and bronze medals for the United States.

Hai Okenfuss competed the Seventh Annual World Dwarf Games, the largest athletic completion for little people.

“It’s like the Olympics but, the best part is you meet new friends,” Hai said.

The World Dwarf Games attracts athletic little people from all over the globe to compete on a level playing field. This year, the event took place in Ontario, Canada.

The 10 year old prefers soccer and basketball, but he played in about a dozen different events. The games mean a lot for Hai’s father, Dan Okenfuss, who also has dwarfism.

"This is a chance to make history," Dan said. "They actually keep records."

The games also provide an opportunity for people with dwarfism to try new sports. Staying active can be difficult for little people.

"You can't really go to the gym and find a piece of equipment that will accommodate you," Dan said. "A lot of times you have to find alternatives."

Hai did well for the US. Most notably, his team earned silver medals in basketball and badminton.

Hai is a role model to his six-year-old brother, Jude Okenfuss, who also participated in the games. The games are a place where little people can share training techniques and inspire others to get active.

“You shouldn't sit down and stay inside," Hai said. "You should get outside and run, maybe a mile."

© 2017 KXTV-TV