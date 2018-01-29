Diocese of Sacramento wants churchgoers to keep hands to themselves during flu season

Stained glass windows in small church with wood pews (Photo: dbvirago, dbvirago)

High five your neighbor, or take your neighbor by the hand. Chances are, if you go to church, you've heard these sayings before, and of course you simply do what you’re told, right?

A memo from the Diocese of Sacramento is letting its parishioners know, they're not risking it.

Not shaking hands is OK for Gustavo Martin. However, Martin, who usually doesn't get the flu shot, says mandates against shaking hands is a bit extreme.

"I'm not scared of that,” he said. “People get scared of a lot of things."

In the memo, it says the California Department of Public Health wants the Diocese of Sacramento to lower the possibility of flu infection at Mass. For this reason, they've decided to suspend the use of the Communion Cup and only nod to your neighbor, saying “peace be with you.”

They're also asking parishioners to stay home and not come to Mass if they're feeling ill. They’re also saying “no” to holding hands during "Our Father,” which is another tradition at the church.

"I've not really thought about it," said Van Vu. She went to Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament to pray. She says she likes the idea of churches and schools encouraging people to keep their germs to themselves.

"It’s better to stay safe rather than to get other people sick,” she said. “Caring is not sharing in that regard."

