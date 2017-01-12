Local couple injured in Boston Marathon bombings: 'We have to tell these stories'

Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes were at the Boston Marathon when two bombs killed three and injured hundreds of people -- including the newlyweds. Mark S. Allen talks about their experience filming 'Patriots Day,' a new movie about the attack.

KXTV 9:27 AM. PST January 12, 2017

