Local Dreamers react to latest bipartisan DACA deal

Dreamers in Northern California are watching closely as lawmakers debate and negotiate over their future.

Dreamers in Northern California are watching closely as lawmakers debate and negotiate over their future.



According to The Arizona Republic newspaper, bipartisan Senate negotiators plan to introduce legislation Wednesday that would protect the so-called Dreamers. The online publication reports that the plan would provide $18 billion for border security – including $1.6 billion for President Trump’s controversial wall.



In exchange, dreamers would be put on a 12-year path to citizenship with up to two years credit for the time they’ve spent protected under DACA.



“That's unfair to begin with because I have had protection for five years now and to [only] be credited for two, but I guess something is better than nothing," Oswaldo Hernandez said.

Hernandez is among the nearly 800,000 DACA recipients anxiously waiting to find out what’s next. He’s spent half of his life in Sacramento. He came to the U.S. with his parents and older brother when he was fourteen.



Under the bipartisan DACA deal, dreamers would not be able to sponsor their parents after becoming permanent citizens, only their spouse or unmarried children under the age of 21.

"Our families should be included. They are the original Dreamers, they are the ones who had a dream to bring us here to have a better future," Hernandez adds.

It may not be the most ideal plan for Hernandez, but it’s a start to what he hopes will be a more permanent solution.



"If it's the beginning, and we're going to continue working towards a comprehensive immigration reform, then that would be the best thing that could happen," he said.

© 2018 KXTV-TV