Local firefighters, officers honor fallen colleagues at charity football game

Local firefighters and law enforcement officers went head-to-head at Hornet Stadium Saturday afternoon for the 44th Annual ‘Guns and Hoses’ charity football game. During the event, the players paid tribute to their colleagues killed in the line of duty.



“I’m just honored to be a part of this," said Correctional Officer Keenan Fields, who works at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. "I’m a newer officer. I only have four years at my department, so to be a part of something like this, I think it’s special."



Among those remembered were Sacramento County Deputy Robert French and CHP officers; Lucas Chellew and Andrew Camilleri, both killed in the line of duty.



The teams also took time to pay a special tribute to Auburn Firefighter Trent Lindholdt, who is currently fighting stage 4 cancer.



"He's played for several years. He came down with cancer recently, so he can no longer play with us this year, so we're using that as the big charity for the firemen's side," said Coach Jamison Heaton.

Lindholdtd, who’s a 27-year-veteran, has participated in the last ten games. This year, he was named the honorary game captain.

“I'm here to support them, and they're here to support me," Lindholdt said.



According to the Sacramento Pig Bowl Association, more than $1.6 million have been donated to local charities over the years.

Police ended up winning the game, 24-9.

