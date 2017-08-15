Local Lady Gaga fans flock to her activism

Lady Gaga performs in Sacramento Tuesady evening. (Photo: David Gower, KXTV)

Lady Gaga delighted her fans Tuesday night, as she performed at downtown Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.

While she didn't explicitly address the weekend's violence at a white nationalist gathering in Charlottesville, Va., Gaga did talk about the importance of equality.

Ahead of the concert, many Gaga fans said they hoped to hear from the singer more than just music.

Lady Gaga does not shy away from championing causes close to her heart, and fans flock to her for that reason, in addition to her music and performances.

"In this time, you know, with Charlottesville and with everything that's going on, it's very important to just be rooted in who you are and be proud of it," West Sacramento Gaga fan April Walker told ABC10 News ahead of the concert. "I love that she brings that. I love that she's glittery and fun, and I appreciate her artistry, too."

Ellie Frierson, of Vacaville, said the violence in Charlottesville hits especially close to home.

"I've been married for 33 years to an African American," she told ABC10 News, adding the couple has two kids together. "Right now, the atmosphere just all around, it just seems to be heightened and, you know, we as a family are on edge."

On her Twitter account since the incident in Charlottesville, Lady Gaga has been vocal about her opposition to President Trump's initial reluctance to explicity decry white nationalists and racists.

Do you think @realDonaldTrump @POTUS saying "both sides are to blame" in #Charlottesville makes him a racist supporter? Yes or no? — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

Frierson said she agrees.

"The fact that the president did not come out and fully - at first - fully say that, 'White supremacy is not okay, period,' that really upset me because there should be no question," Frierson said.

Lady Gaga also retweeted a statement from Tim Kaine, Democratic Senator from Virginia: "Charlottesville violence was fueled by one side: white supremacists spreading racism, intolerance & intimidation. Those are the facts."

Walker said she appreciates Gaga taking such a strong stand.

"Her, you know, not being a person of color but still very much trying to be an ally without, you know, coming in between what people of color are trying to do or without saying, 'This is what you should feel,' or, 'This is how you should act.' Just showing support, I think, is really important and really powerful and admirable," Walker said.

Gaga also retweeted a video from YouTuber chescaleigh, entitled, "5 Tips For Being An Ally."

"She's never close-minded, doesn't close anything down, and she's very opinionated and she's vocal about it," Vanessa Rose, a Gaga fan from Woodland, said.

El Dorado Hills fan Delaney Kelleher said she's drawn to Gaga's personality and outspokenness.

"The fact that she's able to use her music and her celebrity status to reach people and causes that are close to her heart, it's just kind of amazing," Kelleher told ABC10.

Her friend, Alanna Underwood, said Lady Gaga inspires her.

"When I was a kid, I wasn't very vocal about being myself, so that kind of, like, was helpful to see somebody who was theirself, and I was like, 'Well, I can do that,'" Underwood said.

"She stands up for everybody and she loves everyone and she respects everyone, and that's how I want to be in life, and you don't see enough of that," Frierson said. "Besides, she's a fabulous performer!"

