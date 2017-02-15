Local Law Enforcement joining forces in diversity recruitment effort

Officers from Several local law enforcement agencies are volunteering their time to promote diversity in their ranks.

If you are interested in a career in law enforcement Asian Resources Inc., La Familia Counseling Center, and the Greater Sacramento Urban League want to hear from you.

"We are talking about Latinos, Asians, the Black community and women," said Kevin Daniel who is Vice President of the Greater Sacramento Urban League. "We want to get a saturation of diversity into law enforcement."

The Links to Law Enforcement program is a 6-week training session where you will get information, resources, and mentorship from men and women in uniform.

Participating Agencies include the Sacramento Police Department, Elk Grove Police Department, California Highway Patrol, the Sheriff Department's of Sacramento County, and the Probation Department for the County of Sacramento.

"So we encourage people to come out and just talk to the officers," said Daniel. "See if they can get involved."

Do you want to get involved? Orientation is on March 8th at 6pm. It will be at the Greater Sacramento Urban League on Marysville Boulevard.

