Local liquor store boycotts Russian vodka, calls leaders bullies

Inside Bob's Liquor & Wine, off Kingston Pike, the shelves are stocked with alcohol from all over the world, except one country.

You won't any Russian-imported vodka because the store is boycotting the country's alcohol.

"I think they are bullies," owner Bob Gilbertson said about the country's top leaders.

Gilbertson decided to take a stance a few years ago, after Russian forces invaded the Ukrainian territory of Crimea in 2014.

"We are boycotting because the Russians are out of control, in my opinion and they won't stop at anything," he said. "I decided that was enough. It is an attack on Western civilization I think so I decided I wouldn't sell any more Russian vodka."

Gilbertson pulled about $5,000 worth of the various vodka from the shelves and then he hung a sign that reads: "Due to Russian Adventurism, we will continue to boycott Russian vodka."

Gilberston says the response from his customer base has been supportive, telling WBIR 10News he received plenty of emails from people of Ukrainian decent thanking him for his efforts.

“The message I’d like to spread is we don’t agree with their actions, their activities," he reiterated, pointing to the latest news about Russia's alleged hacks during the U.S. Presidential election.

For now, they'll keep their shelves stocked how they are. Gilbertson does not believe that will change any time soon.

