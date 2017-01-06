Local pet owner says marijuana products are helping sick dog

Reggie is a big dog who lumbers when he walks and has an infectious smile, warm brown eyes and a wagging tail. But it's hard to imagine this happy-go-lucky-pup wasn't always so happy.

In fact, Reggie, the 12-year-old bull mastiff, used to be in a lot of pain. Reggie's owner, who wants to remain anonymous, says he suffers from arthritis and hip dysplasia in the back legs.

"In the mornings he would start crying and he would try to get up, but he couldn't get up. He would whine and only walk a few feet," Reggie's owner says.

His owner took him to the vet, but the prescribed painkillers just weren't cutting it and actually made him sick. So she decided to put him on something that's still controversial for pets: cannabis products.

VETCBD, the California-based company putting out the cannabis pet products, claims it is non-psychoactive, was formulated by veterinarians, and can help with pain, anxiety, inflammation, nausea, loss of appetite, and seizures.

There was only one problem for Reggie: vets are not allowed to prescribe cannabis products to pets. The only way owners can get the cannabis-infused olive oil is to have a medical marijuana card themselves. But just because vets can’t prescribe, doesn’t mean they can’t bring it up to a pet owner.

“They can make recommendations to owners to say, here’s some traditional pain control for instance, and you might want to try a cannabis product," says Dr. Karl Jandrey, Associate Professor with UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. "If the owner finds those are actually working well for their pet and for the reason that they’re using them, meaning the symptoms are going away with the use, then I can’t say it’s wrong.”

PETA endorses the method. But the FDA says there's not enough research to prove it works or that it’s safe. Most negative cases Dr. Karl Jandrey sees are from dogs getting into their owner’s personal stash of pot – not really from their proper doses of pet-specific cannabis products. But he also adds more research needs to be done.

In the meantime, Reggie has been on the oil for a year and his owner says she's happy with the result.

"Definitely, yes. He plays. He runs. He walks. Yeah, I believe in it," she says. "I've never seen him act like that before and it was just a complete 180 and he was just automatically happier."

