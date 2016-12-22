Local refugee family helped through 'Angel Tree Program'

(Photo: ABC10)

One by one, a countless number of cars pulled up to a warehouse at Cal Expo throughout the day Wednesday to collect toys and food baskets from the Salvation Army.

The items will brighten up the holidays for people who might not have much, but have a lot to be grateful for.

"We are very happy, and thank you for everything,” said recipient, Ali Maharr. He is one of more than 2,500 families being helped out by the Salvation Army’s ‘Angel Tree Program.’

This year, more than 12,000 toys were donated in the Sacramento area – and all toys are given to those in need. The help is more significant for the Maharr family, given their circumstances.

"We found a lot of people help us because we are refugee, and we are new here, but we are in our country and with our family,” said Maharr.

The Maharr's are refugees from the war-torn country Iraq.

"We need the peace and we found the peace here,” Maharr said.

They've been in Sacramento for seven months, getting acclimated to a new language and culture - one that promotes giving to the less fortunate. He said the support he and his family have received have made them feel right at home, especially during this holiday season.

Every year, ‘Angel Tree’ helps about 9,000 families and about 21,000 children in our community. It’s too late now to donate boys but if you still want to help, you can always donate to the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2016 KXTV