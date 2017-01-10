Localized street flooding occurring throughout the valley

Car splashes through a large puddle on a wet road (Photo: Mr_Twister, Mr_Twister)

Commuting has been a major concern during the storm and since not everyone takes major highways, law enforcement and emergency services personnel are asking everyone to be aware of flooding on streets.

Localized street flooding on Elverta, Elkhorn, Rio Linda, Dry creek, Watt and West Roseville Streets and various other streets crossing Dry Creek may see flooding today and tomorrow.

Grant Line, Scott, White Rock, Latrobe Road in the Folsom and El Dorado area are also expected to get hit with some flooding.

Over the next day, expect low-lying spots along rural roads to see localized flooding. It's impossible to gauge from a vehicle how the deep water may be on the road. ABC10 Weather team's advice is if you cannot tell how deep it is, then turn around and don't cross the water.

Also, the Squaw Valley Fire Department said an avalanche has closed Alpine Meadows Road and crews from North Tahoe Fire and Squaw Valley Fire were going door-to-door making sure that 12 to 14 homes that were affected by the avalanche were vacant.

This afternoon and during the evening, the valley wind will hover around 50 mph and the mountains will experience gusts of 100 mph. Officials are expecting trees and limbs to fall with power outages later today.

