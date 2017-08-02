Locals share their immigration stories following new bill

Residents in the Sacramento area are sharing their immigration stories following a new bill that would dramatically reduce legal immigration and shift the nation toward a system that prioritizes merit and skills over family ties.

Dr. Mohammed Jaber Kabbesh came to the United States at 25 years old from Syria to further his education to become a doctor.

"It's extremely hard starting in a new country, and it's extremely hard to start in America," he said

He came to America with a dream and money his family saved up for him. He had to travel from state to state to go through the interview process to finish his credentials.

When we asked him on the new immigration plan, he said it's going to be in the details.

"There seems to be a general feeling that the immigration law needs an overhaul and where we go from there whether it's going to serve America or not," Kabbesh said. "It's the immigrants who are willing to do the low-paying jobs that are maintaining the cultural sector and manual labor to fill more lucrative jobs."

The doctor is now a citizen specializing in infectious diseases.

"I was the first doctor in the family and my father was the first person to be educated in the family," Kabbesh said.

The proposed immigration plan wouldn't affect him today but it could possibly affect Janita Marissa. She's a Masters student at Sacramento State.

Marissa is worried as she's going through the green card process.

"For people who have a desire to improve themselves, value themselves, please give them a chance," Marissa said.

© 2017 KXTV-TV