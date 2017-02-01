Lodi businesses step up to warm hearts of thrift store

Shelby Young, Director of Lodi House and Kevin Gutierrez, CEO of Lodi's All-Heating & Air Conditioning, proudly stand next to a new, donated HVAC system on top of the roof of the Lodi House Thrift Store.

A Lodi thrift store that serves homeless women is much warmer thanks to a very generous donation.

When the heating system for the non-profit Lodi House Thrift Store went out, they got bids on repairs.

The estimates were close to $8,000.

So that’s when Lodi’s All-Air Heating and Air Conditioning stepped-in to donate a brand new unit with labor from several local contractors included.

“We have a long standing commitment to the community of Lodi," said All-Air Heating & Air Conditioning CEO Kevin Gutierrez. "We have been servicing the citizens of Lodi for quite sometime. And we know that the Lodi House goes above and beyond to help people in need."

“Just overwhelmed with all the various people who gave towards this project," said Shelby Young, Director of the Lodi House. "Lodi is amazing that way. The community seems to come and step-up when it is needed the most."

Anderson Crane of Lodi donated their services to place the unit on the roof. The proceeds from the thrift store go to Lodi House to shelter homeless women and children.

The shelter helps women to find employment and get them back on their feet.

