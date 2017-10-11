Lodi wineries banning together to help fire victims in Napa Valley

Taylor Kininmoth of Sip Shuttle, that gives Lodi wine tours, unloads donated water outside Klinker Brick Winery in Lodi.

Sarit Piker, Shiri Roccah, and Carmit Luzon, all of Israel, planned for months a trip to Napa's wine country, but the massive onslaught of fires forced them south to Lodi to do their wine tasting here.

"It's really, really sad. Our hearts are with them," said Sarit Piker, speaking outside a winery in Lodi.

And while Lodi's nearly 100 wineries welcome the additional tourists, it comes with a heavy heart with all the fire devastation to their counterparts to the north.

Now, Lodi's wineries are pitching in to help.

The Sip Shuttle, which gives Lodi wine tours, is collecting donations from 18 area wineries.

"Everybody wants to help. You just don't know how. So we are like, hey, if we open up all these locations that are close to people, they'll be able to drop off stuff. We'll take our shuttle and bring everything up there," said Taylor Kininmoth, of Sip Shuttle.

Donations of bottled water, personal hygiene items, food, pet food, and more are going to victims.

Wine shipper Lodi Vines started a campaign on Facebook to collect donations. It's picking up steam with clothing, water, blankets, pillows, and much more collected in it's giant warehouse.

"It's just something that I do. When we had the earthquakes over there, we reached out for emergency wine storage back then. Anytime you see something devastating you want to help," said Lodi Vines owner Don Parker.

Parker is accepting donations at his facility through Thursday until at least 3:30 pm each day.

Lodi Vines is located at 927 Industrial Way in Lodi.

The Lodi Wine and Visitor Center, Van Ruiten Family Winery, Jessie's Grove Winery, Scotto's Wine and Cider, Classic Design Interiors, Klinker Brick Winery and New & Again Consignment Furniture Gallery are all taking donations in the Lodi area.

The Lodi Wine Commission has announced that participating tasting rooms, restaurants, hotels and all other businesses appreciate that California wines have pledged to donate a portion of their proceeds to Wine Country relief efforts.

Some wineries have pledged to donate $1 per bottle from Oct. 11 through Oct. 31.

