Police, Walmart replace boy's tablet after home robbery

Boy's tablet replaced thanks to Walmart after home robbery. (Photo: Lodi Police Department)

Check this out, a special gift today for a boy in Lodi.

A man's home was broken into and among the things the burglar took was his son's tablet. Police did catch the suspect, but they never found the tablet.

Thankfully, not all was lost!

The Lodi Walmart stepped in to donate a new one.

Police officers drove Felipe Gonzalez' son Eduardo to Walmart to surprise him with a replacement.

Well done Walmart! Enjoy your tablet Eduardo!

