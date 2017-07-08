KXTV
Police, Walmart replace boy's tablet after home robbery

After one teen's house was broken into in Lodi, police and the Lodi Walmart decided to help him replace it -- for free.

Check this out, a special gift today for a boy in Lodi.

A man's home was broken into and among the things the burglar took was his son's tablet. Police did catch the suspect, but they never found the tablet.

Thankfully, not all was lost!

The Lodi Walmart stepped in to donate a new one.

Police officers drove Felipe Gonzalez' son Eduardo to Walmart to surprise him with a replacement.

Well done Walmart! Enjoy your tablet Eduardo!

