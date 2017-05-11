Recycle right or risk paying up and losing your bin in Lodi

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) (Photo: Matt Cardy, 2017 Getty Images)

Lodi started a new 'Recycle Right' campaign after seeing a large percentage of wrong items placed in recycling and green waste containers.

Greater Valley Conservation Corps is working with Waste Management on this new initiative.

Two people from Greater Valley CC go out four days a week before the trucks empty out bins to identify any contaminated items to tag and mark.

A person will have to pay a $13.89 contamination fee after the second and third time. On the third offense, the cart is taken away for a year and replaced with a 96-gallon trash cart. The monthly rate for each additional trash cart is $87.29.

Stockton may be the next city to go through a similar initiative.

The goal is to drop contamination levels below 10 percent. It's currently close to 50 percent.



