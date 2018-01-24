Two men arrested in 2016 murder of 74-year-old Lodi woman

(L to R) Kenneth Vanderford, 52, and Kevin Etherton, 26.

Lodi police officials announced they arrested two men Tuesday for murdering a 74-year-old woman nearly two years after officers found her dead inside of her home.

Dorothy Wiederrich was found by her son stabbed to death in February 2016 inside of her Lodi home.

According to Lodi PD, Kenneth Vanderford, 52, and Kevin Etherton, 26, were already being held in San Joaquin County Jail on unrelated charges when they were charged with Wiederrich's murder.

Vanderford and Etherton will be arraigned on the new charges in February.

