Long-lost father's body identified after family searched for 36 years

(Photo Credit: Sacramento County)

A family’s 36-year search for their father finally came to end in 2016 after years of records, DNA samples, and advancements in technology significantly contributed to identifying the body of Joaquin Islas, according to Sacramento County.

The series of events started back in 1970 when Joaquin, 29, decided to become a migrant worker after leaving his wife and three children behind. One of Joaquin’s three sons, Hector, was 6 years old at the time.

In May of 1980, it was discovered a Southern Pacific Railroad Officer talked with Joaquin in North Highlands and recorded notes of their conversation. The notes would later become vital over 30 years later.

Two days after they spoke, Sacramento County says Joaquin was found dead near Antelope Road. There was no identification on his person, but other various things were found in his possession, including key clues such as a deck of cards and comb.

The cause of Joaquin’s death was later determined to likely be liver failure after an autopsy was conducted. The DNA and photos taken, items logged and sketches of Joaquin were stored as “unidentified."

(Photo credit: Sacramento County)

Along the same timeline, Hector, now 16, began his search for his father, which was eventually aided in 2006 when the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office built an “unidentified persons page” on their website. The page included Joaquin’s case and sketch, unbeknownst to Hector.

In 2015, the Arizona Office of Vital Records contacted Hector and had information on the missing persons case posted on the North American Missing Person’s Network’s (NAMPN) website.

In January of 2016, Websleuths.com members were able to identify a connection between Joaquin’s missing persons information on the coroner’s website with the content on the NAMPN website. After discovering the discussion on Websleuths.com, Hector contacted the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The Sacramento County Deputy Coroner completed further DNA sampling comparisons, and along with critical advancements in today’s technology, that was all that was needed to successfully identify Joaquin.

In Sept. of 2016, 36 years after Hector last saw his father, he was notified the DNA was indeed a match.

Copyright 2017 KXTV