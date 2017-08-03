Loomis mechanic helps stranded family fly back home

David Lugo (right) now calls Rob Koya (left) his angel.

A Loomis mechanic is being called a Good Samaritan for helping a stranded family fly back home.

David Lugo was on his way back home with his four children to Kansas City, Missouri, from the San Francisco Bay Area after doing missionary work this summer when his van broke down.

Lugo said he called many shops until Rob Koya from Golden Eagle Automotive in Loomis picked up.

Koya went and checked Lugo's car out by a gas station after he closed his shop for the day. The car had transmission fluid problems and wasn't able to make the trip back to Kansas City.

Koya saw Lugo and his four children and wanted to help out, so he bought five plane tickets for them.

Lugo calls Koya his angel. He couldn't imagine a stranger spending $750 so he can get on a plane that night to be back with the rest of his family, including his wife and baby.

