Los Angeles cemetery moves Confederate monument

A monument at Hollywood Forever Cemetery commemorating Confederate veterans has been taken down after hundreds of people demanded its removal.

The 6-foot stone marker stood since 1925 in a section of the famous Los Angeles graveyard where more than 30 Confederate veterans and their families are buried.

It was loaded into a pickup truck Tuesday morning and taken to a storage site.

The move comes days after violence erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the city's ordered removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The events triggered a national debate about similar monuments. Officials said Tuesday that it would be taken to a storage site, but the grave markers will remain.

Hollywood Forever president Tyler Cassity says the cemetery has received a torrent of calls and emails asking for the monument's removal.

