Los Rios officer pepper sprays crowd following fight at Sac High, Folsom football game

A Los Rios Police Officer pepper sprayed the crowd Friday night at the Sacramento Charter and Folsom high schools' football game after a fight broke out between attendees.

ABC10 News video shows both the altercation and the pepper spraying incident, which occurred during the second quarter of the football game at Sacramento City College's Hughes Stadium.

So... I caught a fight break out in the Sac High stands & an officer with Los Rios PD at Sac City College pepper sprayed crowd & walked away — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) September 16, 2017

According to Los Rios spokesman Gabe Ross, none of the people in the crowd were taken to the hospital following the incident, and everyone turned down medical treatment. Ross said the district couldn't speak on whether or not the officer acted according to protocol because it is "in the process of reviewing the situation."

Each police department has its own protocol regarding the appropriate use of pepper spray. Protocol for the Los Rios Police Department was not readily available.

Sac High assistant principal Jim Scheible told ABC10 that there was no incident, and that the what happened in the crowd was not a "big deal."

The game continued despite the disruption in the crowd.

A similar incident happened in Las Vegas Friday night after a game between Canyon Springs and Basic high schools ended in a mid-field fight between players.

In that incident, a Clark County School district officer was seen on video using pepper spray to break up the fight.

